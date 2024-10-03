Hezbollah crisis adds to threats facing Jews during High Holidays and ahead of Oct. 7, experts say

As Israel escalates its fight against Hezbollah, Jewish security organizations are on particularly heightened alert ahead of the High Holidays.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 3, 2024
As Israel escalates its fight against Hezbollah, Jewish security organizations are on particularly heightened alert ahead of the High Holidays.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionHolly Hollman
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionPaula Garrett
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionChuck Poole
AnalysisSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionNataly Mora Sorenson
OpinionRichard Conville
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionSarah Boberg
AnalysisAlan Bean
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
AnalysisKristen Thomason
OpinionJustin Cox
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionHolly Hollman
OpinionPaula Garrett
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionNataly Mora Sorenson
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionJ. Claude Huguley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionMae Elise Cannon
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionEdmond W. Davis
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionDan Day
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionJames Spencer
OpinionDavid Jordan and Mark Wingfield
OpinionCaroline Beidler
OpinionBill Ireland
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff