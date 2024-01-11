High-ranking Vatican official says priests should be allowed to marry

Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a papal ally and an influential prelate at the Vatican, said in an interview published Sunday (Jan. 7) that the Catholic Church should reconsider its ban on married priests .
January 11, 2024
