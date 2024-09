Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Might as well say it up front: I am one of many progressive Christians who choose to believe that for every 10 MAGA Christians there’s at least one (and possibly even three) standing up on the other side and working for justice and peace. More than that, I’m also among the prideful who believe that progressive Christians played a heroic, if little appreciated, positive role in 19th and 20th century struggles to define what kind of country this was going to be.