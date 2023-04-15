Holy Land Christians say attacks rising in far-right Israel

The head of the Roman Catholic Church in the Holy Land has warned in an interview that the rise of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has made life worse for Christians in the birthplace of Christianity.
Exclude from home pageLindsay Bergstrom | April 15, 2023
The head of the Roman Catholic Church in the Holy Land has warned in an interview that the rise of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has made life worse for Christians in the birthplace of Christianity.
NewsBNG staff
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisJeff Brumley
OpinionBrandan Robertson
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDenise L. Eger and Neil G. Thomas
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionRussell Waldrop
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionAndy Bannister
AnalysisMallory Challis and Mark Wingfield
OpinionEli Withers
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrandan Robertson
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDenise L. Eger and Neil G. Thomas
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionRussell Waldrop
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionAndy Bannister
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrandon Flanery
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionRobert Chao Romero and Jeff Liou
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionLinda Francis Cross
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionJakob Topper
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionHollis Dudgeon
OpinionJames Willis III
Curated
Exclude from home pageLindsay Bergstrom
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff