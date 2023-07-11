Baptist News Global
Hong Kong’s newly named Roman Catholic cardinal wants reconciliation and more hope for young people

July 11, 2023

Hong Kong’s newly named Roman Catholic cardinal said Monday that he hopes for reconciliation and wants the city to give young people more hope following the economic downturn and a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement.

