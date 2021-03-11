Baptist News Global
House chaplain criticizes lawmakers in prayer for ‘failing’ to unite around pandemic relief

March 11, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The chaplain to the U.S. House of Representatives chastised lawmakers during a prayer on Wednesday (March 10), asking God to “forgive them” for failing to unite around pandemic relief legislation.

