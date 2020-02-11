Baptist News Global
Houses of worship struggle to balance security and belief in wake of violence

CuratedNPR  |  February 11, 2020

Read the full story: NPR

Attacks on houses of worship in recent years have left congregations grappling with how to respond. Some have hired armed guards or trained members to carry weapons, but others have resisted the idea of allowing guns inside houses of worship.

