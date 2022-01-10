How a San Francisco church creates bigger, better community through giving

Nineteenth Avenue is a relatively small congregation with limited resources even before the pandemic ever put restraints on its potential.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 10, 2022
Nineteenth Avenue is a relatively small congregation with limited resources even before the pandemic ever put restraints on its potential.
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionDavid Meyers
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisChristian McIvor
NewsBNG staff
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionJulie Pennington-Russell
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionErich Bridges
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
NewsBNG staff
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionArville Earl
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionDavid Meyers
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionJulie Pennington-Russell
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionArville Earl
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionSusan Sparks
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionMichael Woolf
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionBrittini Palmer
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJeremy Hall
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff