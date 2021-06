Read the full story: NBC News

Empowerment Church in Southfield, Michigan, has a robust 1,000-member, mostly Black congregation. The Rev. Carlyle F. Stewart IV, 26, an associate pastor focused on youth and community outreach, however, says he sees the writing on the wall: His Black peers are abandoning traditional faith communities because they’re not finding solace in churches or meaning in religion in the same way their parents and grandparents have.