How can the church help youth struggling with mental illness?

With the demands of social media and the stress and challenges of greater social isolation as evidenced during the COVID pandemic, youth today are facing significant pressure with limited support.

Ask any youth you know, and they will tell you this pressure is starting to take a toll on their mental health. As many as one in six youth (ages 6-17) in the United States will face a form of mental illness this year, and the number is even higher for young adults. The church has a unique opportunity today to address the mental health needs of the younger generations while also drawing them into a deeper relationship with the Lord.

Mental illness impacts every area of an individual’s life. Many individuals will experience feelings of sadness or isolation, being detached from reality, or extreme changes in mood. Their desire to be physically active also may be affected as they may not want to leave the house or may lack strength to be active. Isolation and poor health also can significantly impact the spiritual life of the individual as they may not be able to see any means of escaping what they are experiencing or have little reason to engage in activities at church.

Every individual experiencing mental illness has a unique set of circumstances that will involve different factors affecting their mental health. Leaders within the church should direct individuals who are struggling with their mental health toward trained mental health professionals who can more effectively assist the individual.

However, there are some external factors church leaders can be aware of to better serve and minister to the needs of their congregations. This includes understanding the effect technology overuse can have, the dangers of lack of personal connections, and the potential for suicide or harmful behavior.

Technology has a significant impact on youth due to the access to and addictiveness of social media. Jean Twenge, in her book iGen, shows that more screen time and social media use leads to greater loneliness and increases the likelihood of depression and anxiety, further outlining its impact on youth and young adults.

“The reality of mental illness is staggering, and youth in the church are not immune to it.”

Social engagement also has changed, as evidenced in ongoing results of the 2020 pandemic, as more classes are held on Zoom and individuals text more instead of having in-person conversations. This lack of personal connection leaves many, especially those struggling with mental illness, feeling isolated and unseen, which only compounds their internal narratives, making them more vulnerable to turning to self-harm or even suicide.

The reality of mental illness is staggering, and youth in the church are not immune to it. As a result, it is important for the church to find ways to support those in congregation and community who are struggling with mental health. One of the main ways the church can help is by educating its leaders to identify mental illness. That could lead to support and resources for youth and families in need. It also is important that pastors and leaders make connections with mental health professionals so they can provide professional help.

Here are other practical ways to support the church in helping youth who are struggling with mental illness:

Host a local counselor or psychologist to speak about mental illness, how to notice it and how to support those who are struggling. This training would be a wonderful thing to require for leadership, but church members also would benefit. Offer opportunities or access to resources for mental health training for staff or ministry volunteers.Training is available for mental health first aid, which church members and staff could take part in to gain resources and knowhow to support those struggling with mental health. QPR training also offers valuable skills for how to prevent potential suicide. Proactively and intentionally engage with youth from an early age. Youth who have deep, personal relationships with those in the church will have individuals who they can trust and share what they are struggling with. Multi-generational friendships are especially important, as these relationships cause youth to be more resilient and will promote friendships that will last a lifetime. Encourage intentional discipleship, which will lead to deep relationships with youth and church members while also giving youth a firm scriptural foundation and relationship with the Lord. Having a deep spiritual walk and connection to the Lord and the church will give them resources and community for when they are struggling with mental health and help alleviate the stigma that often accompanies mental health struggles. Foster an environment for deep conversations. Encourage and teach those in your church to ask good questions and genuinely listen to the conversation. By intentionally asking deep questions as opposed to the general “How are you?” greeting, relationships within the church will be stronger, churches can be more aware of those in their congregations who need support, and those struggling with mental illness will have trusted individuals who they can go to for help. Look for ways to actively support the families and caregivers of those struggling with mental health. Caregivers carry a significant weight when a family member is struggling, often questioning why this is happening and what they could have done differently to help. We need to find ways to support, encourage and support them as they walk alongside the family member who is struggling.

The church has a unique opportunity to minister to those within our communities who either will or are currently struggling with mental health. By intentionally planning ways to support those who are struggling, the church can be better prepared to walk alongside these individuals.

Makayla Dunkin is completing the master of arts in Christian ministry degree at Truett Seminary in Waco, Texas.