Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

How Churches Can Build Trust Among Gen Z Filipinos In An Age of Scandal

Exclude from home page  |  January 12, 2024

Read the full story: Christianity Today

When 19-year-old Giona Melo heard that police had arrested the pastor of the largest Baptist church in the Philippine island of Mindanao for allegedly murdering his romantic rival, a male beauty pageant contestant, all she could do was laugh.

More Articles