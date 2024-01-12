How Churches Can Build Trust Among Gen Z Filipinos In An Age of Scandal

When 19-year-old Giona Melo heard that police had arrested the pastor of the largest Baptist church in the Philippine island of Mindanao for allegedly murdering his romantic rival, a male beauty pageant contestant, all she could do was laugh.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 12, 2024
When 19-year-old Giona Melo heard that police had arrested the pastor of the largest Baptist church in the Philippine island of Mindanao for allegedly murdering his romantic rival, a male beauty pageant contestant, all she could do was laugh.
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionJonathan Feldstein
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisCurtis Freeman
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionPaula Garrett
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionJonathan Feldstein
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionPaula Garrett
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionJohn Michael Helms
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionBrian Nietzel
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff