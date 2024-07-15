Baptist News Global
How Faith-Based Projects Are Helping To Stem Africa’s Growing Eco-Anxiety

Exclude from home page  |  July 15, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

For Cosmas Pikinini, a 61-year-old an insurance salesman, one thing that has kept him awake at night are the recurrent droughts that have seen many farmers return from their plots empty-handed.

