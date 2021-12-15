How Pat Robertson Changed Television and American Politics

Read the full story: Religion & Politics

In October, Pat Robertson, at the age of 91, announced he was retiring as the long-reigning host of The 700 Club after 54 years on the air. He told viewers on the 60th anniversary of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), which Robertson founded and which hosts the program. His son Gordon will take over as host, adding to his responsibility of maintaining the CBN network, which the elder Robertson gave up in 2007. Pat Robertson still plans to make occasional appearances on CBN, but he will turn toward academic instruction at Regent University, the evangelical school he founded in 1977.