Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

How Racism Is Shaping the Coronavirus Pandemic

CuratedThe New Yorker  |  May 12, 2020

Read the full story: The New Yorker

The New YorkerThe historian Evelynn Hammonds talks about how false theories of “innate difference and deficit in black bodies” have shaped American responses to disease, from yellow fever to syphilis to COVID-19.

More Articles