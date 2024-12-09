How should we respond to the tragic death of Brian Thompson?

In the Book of Judges, we encounter a verse that encapsulates a time of moral chaos in Israel: “In those days there was no king in Israel; everyone did what was right in his own eyes.”

This haunting statement captures the unbridled lawlessness of a people without guidance, structure or a shared moral foundation. Tragically, such lawlessness echoes in our modern context. The recent killing of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, brings this verse into sharp focus.

While this act is undeniably heinous and indefensible, it also reflects deep-seated frustrations that cannot be ignored. America, it seems, is wrestling with its own season of discontent.

First and foremost, we must be clear: Taking any human life is a grave sin. Brian Thompson was a father, husband and human being made in the image of God. His murder is a tragedy that should grieve all of us. Exodus 20 reminds us, “You shall not murder,” underscoring the sanctity of life. There can be no justification for violence, no excuse for such an egregious breach of moral law.

Yet as Christians, while we condemn the act, we are also called to look deeper, to ask why such violence occurs in the first place. What societal undercurrents, what systemic failures have led us to this point?

America’s health care system is a complex, often disheartening labyrinth. For decades, it has been criticized for prioritizing profits over people, leaving millions underinsured or drowning in medical debt. For many people, accessing basic health care feels like a battle against bureaucracy, skyrocketing costs and systemic inequities.

This frustration is not confined to the impoverished; even middle-class families often find themselves financially devastated by unexpected medical crises.

While we do not yet know the specific motivations of Thompson’s killer, the act points to a deeper truth: America is weary. People feel abandoned by the very systems meant to protect and sustain them.

The health care industry, in particular, has become a symbol of this betrayal. For too many, it represents a system where the vulnerable are left behind, where corporate executives thrive as families suffer.

This disconnect has bred a dangerous mix of anger, hopelessness and desperation.

The story in Judges reminds us societal chaos ensues when there is no shared moral compass. In modern America, we see parallels. Trust in institutions — government, corporations and even the church — has eroded. Leadership seems to be out of touch with its base and more committed to the wealthy and powerful. Many feel their voices are unheard, their struggles unseen.

When people lose faith in the system, some turn to destructive outlets, as if to force the world to acknowledge their pain. This is not an excuse but an explanation, a window into the psyche of a nation struggling with profound discontent.

The murder of Brian Thompson, then, is not just an isolated crime. It is a symptom of a deeper malaise.

As Christians, we must grapple with this uncomfortable reality: While violence is never the answer, it often emerges in contexts of perceived injustice. And in a nation where health care disparities have led to untold suffering, frustration is palpable.

The question, then, is this: How should we respond? As Christians, we cannot afford to be passive observers of societal brokenness. The church is uniquely positioned to address both the spiritual and practical dimensions of this crisis.

First, we must advocate for justice and compassion in the health care system. Isaiah 1:17 states: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.” Advocacy for health care reform is not just a political issue; it is a moral imperative. We must demand a system that prioritizes human dignity over profit, ensuring every person has access to the care they need.

Second, we must minister to the brokenhearted. This includes not only those who are suffering from the system’s failures but also those who feel driven to desperate actions. Our role is to be a voice of hope, pointing to the ultimate healer, Jesus Christ, who offers peace that transcends circumstances. As Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5:18, we are called to the ministry of reconciliation, bringing people into right relationship with God and one another.

Finally, we must lead by example in demonstrating love and community. The early church in Acts is a powerful model: “They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need.” While systemic change is essential, immediate relief often can be found in local acts of generosity. Churches can establish medical funds, host clinics or partner with nonprofits to meet the health care needs of their communities.

The murder of Brian Thompson is a wake-up call. It reminds us of the fragility of a society where frustration festers unchecked and political leaders fail to lead justly. But it also is an opportunity, a chance for the church to rise to the occasion and be a beacon of hope in a time of darkness.

We must remember that ultimately, our hope is not in systems or leaders but in Christ. Yet our faith compels us to act in the here and now. As James 2:17 reminds us, “Faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”

The church has the power to bring healing, not just spiritually but practically, by addressing the root causes of discontent and advocating for a more just society.

Let us mourn Brian Thompson’s death and pray for his family, but let us also confront the deeper injustices his death reveals. By embodying Christ’s love and pursuing justice, we can bring healing to our communities and help restore trust in a world desperate for hope.

Rosaly Guzman is a teacher, speaker and life coach. She holds a master’s degree in theology and is working on a doctoral degree in ministry. She serves at Crosslife Church in Oviedo, Fla,, in the women’s ministry.

