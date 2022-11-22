How the Museum of the Bible produces a white evangelical Bible

The book, ‘Does Scripture Speak for Itself?’ argues that the Washington, D.C., institution produces a benevolent white evangelical Bible that resists critique.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 22, 2022
The book, ‘Does Scripture Speak for Itself?’ argues that the Washington, D.C., institution produces a benevolent white evangelical Bible that resists critique.
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhillip Thomas
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChristina Stanton
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionPhillip Thomas
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionChristy S. Edwards
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLaurie Taylor
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionMarv Knox
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff