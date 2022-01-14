Baptist News Global
How the Vietnam War pushed MLK to embrace global justice, not only civil rights at home

January 14, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

On July 2, 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. stood behind President Lyndon Baines Johnson as the Texan signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Although not the first civil rights bill passed by Congress, it was the most comprehensive.

