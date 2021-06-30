How White Southern Christians Fought to Preserve Segregation

Read the full story: Religion & Politics

Americans are in the midst of a reckoning about systemic racism and its history in the United States. “Critical race theory” and “anti-racism” have become a hotly debated topics in the media, in politics, in churches, and in schools. Protesters are fighting against new voting restrictions that some liken to old Jim Crow laws. Black men and women continue to face police violence; just last week, former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.