‘Humanists for Biden-Harris’ to mobilize nonreligious vote

September 29, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A new group is launching an effort to court nonreligious voters for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, hoping to mobilize a fast-growing — and deeply liberal — community to benefit Democrats in November.

