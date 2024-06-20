Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Hundreds died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say

Exclude from home page  |  June 20, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Hundreds of people died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones’ bodies.

More Articles