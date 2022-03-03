Idaho kills bill allowing public money for private education

A House panel on Tuesday rejected legislation that opponents said would have harmed education by transferring more than $1 billion dollars of public money to private and religious schools.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 3, 2022
A House panel on Tuesday rejected legislation that opponents said would have harmed education by transferring more than $1 billion dollars of public money to private and religious schools.
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsKen Sehested
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionChristy Edwards
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionLaurel Cluthe
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRichard Wilson
NewsDavid Bumgardner
AnalysisTodd Thomason
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRobert P. Sellers
OpinionBob Browning
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsKen Sehested
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionLaurel Cluthe
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionBob Browning
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionDavid M. Holley
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionAshley Robinson
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionRichard Wilson
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionPaul R. Gilliam III
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff