Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

‘If you have eyes, plagiarize’: When borrowing a sermon goes too far

Exclude from home page  |  April 28, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Colleen Reese was ticked at her preacher. Listening to the minister’s sermon at Franklin Christian Church, south of Nashville, she took exception when he began to criticize parents for passing bad habits — and bad genes — on to their children.

More Articles