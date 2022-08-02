Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Impact of Kennedy v. Bremerton already apparent as courts are forced to reconsider Establishment Clause cases

Exclude from home page  |  August 2, 2022

Read the full story: BJC

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in Kennedy v. Bremerton ruled that a high school coach’s prayers at midfield following football games did not violate the Establishment Clause.

More Articles