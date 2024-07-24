Baptist News Global
In A Sign Of Unity, Muslims Feed Hindu Pilgrims In Kashmir

July 24, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the Bhartiya Janta Party ordered names of owners on Kanwar Yatra stalls in India’s largest province of Uttar Pradesh in Kashmir, Muslims are feeding Hindu pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

