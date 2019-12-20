Baptist News Global
In California, a Christian megachurch is trying to bring a 2-year-old girl back to life

CuratedSlate  |  December 20, 2019

Read the full story: Slate

Christianity is a religion built on an account of a physical resurrection. But it is rare to see 21st-century American Christians praying for the dead to be raised in real time.

