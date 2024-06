Read the full story: Religion News Service

This year, as millions of Muslims flock to the land where Abraham once offered his greatest sacrifice in the ritual pilgrimage known as Hajj, they carry in their hearts a burden far heavier than their own sins and supplications. Whether a pilgrim has come from Nigeria or Dagestan, Taiwan or Tajikistan, Senegal or Syria, the prevailing sentiment here in the holy land is one of sadness over the painful losses in Gaza.