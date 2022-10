Read the full story: Word&Way

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, a longtime Missouri Republican politician and Episcopal priest, urged those attending a Methodist church in Kansas to not make an idol out of politics. Danforth also warned of the dangers of “holy war” politics as he spoke virtually on Sunday (Oct. 23) at the Church of the Resurrection, a large United Methodist congregation that has multiple locations on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the Kansas City metro area.