In Sunday sermon, Warnock, now senator and pastor, said he heard ‘echoes of the spirit’ in swearings-in

Exclude from home page  |  January 27, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

On the first Sunday after he became a Georgia senator, the Rev. Raphael Warnock described his election and the changing scene at the U.S. Capitol — from insurrection to inauguration — as forms of divine messaging.

