Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Infrastructure bill includes energy efficiency grants for houses of worship

Exclude from home page  |  August 12, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Buried on Page 1,729 of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill approved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday (Aug. 10) in a bipartisan vote is a project titled “Energy efficiency materials pilot program.”

More Articles