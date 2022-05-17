Baptist News Global
Interfaith group asks Starbucks to drop vegan milk surcharge

May 17, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

A group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders is asking Starbucks to stop charging extra for vegan milk alternatives, saying the practice amounts to a tax on people who have embraced plant-based lifestyles.

