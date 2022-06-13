Invested Faith announces fourth class of fellows

A new nonprofit created to encourage social innovators has named its fourth class of fellows who will receive unrestricted grants of $5,000 and an invitation to tell their stories nationwide.

Invested Faith, founded in 2019 by Baptist pastor Amy Butler, seeks out faith-rooted social innovators who are working to address systemic issues of justice in their communities while building sustainable financial models.

The 17 grant recipients chosen to date are a diverse group of young innovators working in a variety of fields.

“In these moments when hope seems hard to come by, meeting these fellows and learning about their work sustains and encourages me,” said Butler, currently interim senior minister at National City Christian Church in Washington, D.C. “I’m so delighted to welcome this fourth class of Invested Faith Fellows.”

The latest group includes:

Eugene Kim, New Wine Collective, Burlington, Mass. Kim is the founder and director of this nonprofit organization with a mission to help heal the world through love and connection by making spiritual community accessible to all. New Wine is creating an innovative online tool that helps facilitate face-to-face spiritual conversations and community.

Heather McDuffee and Pryncess Favors, Creation @ The Edge, Colorado Springs, Colo. McDuffee and Favors are co-owners of this makers boutique that features handmade products by women. The boutique helps fund women who have a passion for their craft and want to turn a side hustle into a small business. Founded during the pandemic to empower women who left or were forced out of the workforce, often due to child care or elder care issues, Creations @ The Edge is helping women close the wage gap and gain greater purpose and financial freedom.

Naz Georgas, Cordoba House Sunday School, New York City. Georgas pioneered the establishment of the Cordoba House Sunday School, a weekend education program in New York City. The program was launched to meet the needs of growing American Muslim families seeking a Sunday school education that is both authentically Islamic and relevant to contemporary American life. Founded in 2017 in collaboration with educators from Muslim and interfaith institutions, including the Brick Presbyterian Church, the Cordoba House Sunday School has received awards for community empowerment and service to the education of children and youth.

Biff Chaplow, EEqual, Denver. Chaplow is a parent, artist and activist for economic justice. They currently serve as executive director for this youth-led nonprofit working to ensure homeless youth have equal access to higher education. EEqual believes housing is a human right, education is a human right and intergenerational leadership is key to addressing these issues. EEqual takes a two-pronged approach to meeting the needs of students, providing direct resources to students experiencing homelessness as well as breaking the stigma surrounding student homelessness by opening chapters across the country and developing curriculum and education materials to meet the challenge of youth homelessness.

