Iowa, Utah advance ‘RFRA’ bills during spring legislative sessions

There are 25 states with a Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) law, and another handful of states have similar language in their state constitutions. Now, legislatures in Utah and Iowa are poised to join the list.
February 9, 2024
