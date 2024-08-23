Baptist News Global
Iraq’s Yazidis hope a new village will prompt survivors of a 2014 Islamic State massacre to return

August 23, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Ten years ago, their village in Iraq’s Sinjar region was decimated by Islamic State militants. Yazidi men and boys were separated and massacred, Yazidi women and children were abducted, many raped or taken as slaves.

