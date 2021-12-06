Is the growing anti-pope ‘rad-trad’ community poised to become ‘Qatholics’? History isn’t encouraging

On Halloween, Rhode Island police announced that they had arrested Father James Jackson, the pastor of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP)’s church of St Mary in Providence, Rhode Island, for possession and transfer of child pornography.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | December 6, 2021
