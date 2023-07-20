Israel antiquities among items found at Mar-a-Lago, report claims

The Israel Antiquities Authority believes that a set of ancient ceramic oil lamps missing for more than three years are at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, according to Haaretz.
July 20, 2023
