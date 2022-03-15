Israel renews law to keep out Palestinian spouses

Israel’s parliament has renewed a temporary law dating back to 2003 that bars Israeli citizens from extending citizenship or even residency to Palestinian spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 15, 2022
Israel’s parliament has renewed a temporary law dating back to 2003 that bars Israeli citizens from extending citizenship or even residency to Palestinian spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
OpinionLetters to the Editor
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJeremy Hall and Maina Mwaura
OpinionDwight A. Moody
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionStanton Eugene Lawrence
AnalysisDavid Bumgardner
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisKaleb Graves
OpinionEllis Orozco
NewsPat Cole
OpinionSamira Izadi Page
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsPat Cole
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner, Mark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionJeremy Hall and Maina Mwaura
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionStanton Eugene Lawrence
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionEllis Orozco
OpinionSamira Izadi Page
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionEdafe Okporo
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionGail Song Bantum and Brian Bantum
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionSusan K. Smith
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff