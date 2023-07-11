Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Israeli government advances judicial overhaul push, spurring ‘day of disruption’ by protesters

Exclude from home page  |  July 11, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

In the face of mass protests, the Israeli government has resumed its effort to weaken the country’s judiciary, advancing a bill that would strip the Supreme Court of its ability to strike down government decisions it deems “unreasonable.”

More Articles