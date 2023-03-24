Israeli leader halts bill against Christian proselytizing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he would prevent the passage of a proposal by a powerful ally in his governing coalition to punish Christian proselytizing with jail time.
BNG staff | March 24, 2023
