Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Israeli reporter sneaks into Mecca, triggering outcry in Saudi Arabia and apologies in Israel

Exclude from home page  |  July 21, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

It was billed as a historic news scoop: the first Jewish Israeli reporter to document the annual Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj on an unprecedented visit to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

More Articles