Israel’s Holocaust memorial opens a conservation facility to store artifacts, photos and more

Israel’s national Holocaust museum opened a new conservation facility in Jerusalem on Monday that will preserve, restore and store its more than 45,000 artifacts and works of art in a vast new building, including five floors of underground storage.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 10, 2024
Israel’s national Holocaust museum opened a new conservation facility in Jerusalem on Monday that will preserve, restore and store its more than 45,000 artifacts and works of art in a vast new building, including five floors of underground storage.
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionRosaly Guzman
OpinionDavid Morris
NewsBNG staff
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsLindsay Bergstrom
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionShelby Peck
OpinionRachel Mumaw-Schweser
OpinionJoe Marlow
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner
AnalysisMara Richards Bim
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRichard Hester
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsLindsay Bergstrom
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRosaly Guzman
OpinionDavid Morris
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionShelby Peck
OpinionRachel Mumaw-Schweser
OpinionJoe Marlow
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRichard Hester
OpinionCassidy Steele Dale
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionJohn Norman
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionMatthew Loomis Rehnborg
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionNikki Hardeman
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff