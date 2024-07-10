Baptist News Global
Israel’s Holocaust memorial opens a conservation facility to store artifacts, photos and more

Exclude from home page  |  July 10, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Israel’s national Holocaust museum opened a new conservation facility in Jerusalem on Monday that will preserve, restore and store its more than 45,000 artifacts and works of art in a vast new building, including five floors of underground storage.

