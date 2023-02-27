Baptist News Global
Israel’s rightward shift is straining its ties with US Jews

February 27, 2023

An array of U.S. Jewish leaders are sounding alarms about what they see as a threat to Israel’s democracy posed by its new government, fearing it will erode the independence of its judiciary and legal protections for minority groups.

