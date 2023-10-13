Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Japan’s government will ask court to revoke legal status of Unification Church

Exclude from home page  |  October 13, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Japan’s government said Thursday it would ask a court to revoke the legal status of the Unification Church after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination raised questions about the group’s fundraising and recruitment tactics.

More Articles