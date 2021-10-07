Baptist News Global
Jennifer Lyell wanted to stop her abuser by telling her story. Instead, her life fell apart.

October 7, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Jennifer Lyell was trying to do the right thing. In the spring of 2019, Lyell, then a well-respected leader in Christian publishing, decided to publicly disclose that she was a survivor of sexual abuse.

