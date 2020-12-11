Jerry Falwell Jr. drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a lawsuit in which he claimed the school he once led defamed him after he resigned this summer in the wake of a sex scandal.
December 11, 2020
