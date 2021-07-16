Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

JewBelong goes digital — and hot pink — in campaign to sound alarm on antisemitism

Exclude from home page  |  July 16, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The signs — hot neon pink banners flashing over Times Square in Manhattan — are bold and unapologetic: “Being woke and antisemitic is like being a vegan who eats veal.”

More Articles