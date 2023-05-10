Baptist News Global
Jewish Federations to hold online rally for Evan Gershkovich, Jewish journalist jailed in Russia

May 10, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

The Jewish Federations of North America is holding an online rally for Evan Gershkovich, the Jewish Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges, the latest in Jewish community advocacy on behalf of the young journalist.

