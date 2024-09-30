Baptist News Global
Jewish professor says Muhlenberg College fired her over pro-Palestinian social media posts

Exclude from home page  |  September 30, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A major organizing body for university faculty is pressuring Muhlenberg College to explain its firing of a tenured Jewish anti-Zionist professor for “bias-related conduct” over an Instagram post that encouraged “shaming Zionists.”

