Join BNG for a conversation with Terry York about Kurt Kaiser

BNG’s next “change-making conversation” webinar will feature Baylor University professor Terry York talking about his new biography of Kurt Kaiser.

The free webinar will be offered Thursday, July 18, at 12:30 p.m. Central time. Advance registration is required here.

Kurt Kaiser: Icon and Conscience of Contemporary Christian Music tells the life story of one of the single most influential people who shaped church music in the 20th century. He became a key figure in the realm of WORD Music based in Waco, Texas, and wrote such enduring songs as “Pass It On” and “Oh, How He Loves You and Me.”

York retired as professor of Christian ministry and church music after 25 years on the faculty of Baylor George W. Truett Theological Seminary. For eight of those years, he was dually appointed in the seminary and in Baylor’s School of Music. He earned the bachelor of arts degree from California Baptist College and the master of church music and doctor of musical arts degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

In the webinar dialogue with BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield, York will discuss his research on Kaiser’s life and enduring influence on Christian music.