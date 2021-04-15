Join BNG webinar with Beth Allison Barr to discuss ‘biblical womanhood’

Join Baylor University history professor Beth Allison Barr in an exclusive webinar with BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield as they discuss Barr’s new book, The Making of Biblical Womanhood.

The free webinar will be offered via Zoom on Tuesday, May 11, beginning at 11 a.m. Central Time.

An excerpt of Barr’s new book published by BNG April 7 already has become one of the site’s most-read opinion pieces of the year. In the column and in the book, she discusses a biblical and historical approach to understanding the role of women in Christian ministry, making a case against the ideology known as complementarianism.

Barr serves as professor of history and associate dean of graduate studies at Baylor University. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Baylor University and a master of arts and Ph.D. in Medieval history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The webinar will include an opportunity for participants to ask questions. Advance registration is free but required, and the event is limited in capacity. Register here.