Judge dismisses motion to ban the Rev. Greg Drumwright’s right to march

December 4, 2020

The Rev. Greg Drumwright won a court victory Wednesday (Dec. 2) when a judge dismissed a motion to ban him from Alamance County, North Carolina, where he has been leading marches to protest racialized policing.

